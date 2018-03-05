Inox Leisure starts commercial operations of multiplex theatre in Nadiad

JUST IN
With 3 screens and 694 seats

Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre, taken on Lease basis, and located at INOX Leisure Limited, 3rd Floor, Opal One Mall, College Road, Nadiad - 387 001 with effect from 05 March 2018.

The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 3 screens and 694 seats.

INOX is now present in 61 cities with 123 Multiplexes, 491 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,21,975 seats across India.

First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 12:34 IST

