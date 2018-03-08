Inox Wind wins 50 MW in Maharashtra State auction

-
Inox Wind has won 50MW in the Maharashtra State auctions. The bid was won at a fixed price of Rs2.86/unit for 25 years.
This win is on back of the 300MW order win from the SECI-I auctions, 300MW in SECI-II auctions and 200MW from SECI- III auctions. This win enhances the company's auction based order book to a section leading 850MW.
