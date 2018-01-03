Intellect SEEC wins seven clients for its new cloud native platform

Intellect SEEC is the insurance software division of Intellect Design ArenaIntellect SEEC, the insurance software division of Intellect Design Arena, won seven new clients in the first seven months of its fiscal year for its new cloud native platform. The platform, which supports both life and property and casualty carriers, has 10 different applications across distribution and underwriting. Five of these new client wins were in the United States and the others were in Canada and Europe.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU