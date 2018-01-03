JUST IN
Business Standard

Interlink Petroleum announces resignation of director

With effect from 03 January 2018

Interlink Petroleum announced the resignation of Lai Kai Jin Michael as Independent Director of the Company with effect from 03 January 2018.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 20:04 IST

