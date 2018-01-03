Introduction of Complaint Tracker in Postinfo Mobile App of India Post & issue of revised Citizens' Charter

With 1.5 lakh Post Offices, the Department of Posts has the most widely distributed postal network in the world. India Post had launched a Postinfo Mobile App on 11.05.2015, which is updated from time to time. Postinfo - the Citizens' centric android Mobile application of Department of Posts was developed by the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology. This app has a number of features like tracking consignments, Post Office search, postage calculator, insurance premium calculator and interest calculator. This App of India Post can be downloaded in Android and Windows mobile phones. Five lakh customers have already downloaded the Postinfo App.
The feature of tracking of complaints registered by the customers online on Computerised Customer Care Centres has been introduced in the Postinfo App of India Post last month. This aims at facilitating the complainants to track their complaints on their mobile phones.
In addition to the above, the Department of Posts has reviewed and revised its Citizens' Charter in December 2017, which is a tool for facilitating the delivery of services to citizens with specified standards, quality and time frame etc. with commitment from the organisation to its customers. The short version of the Citizens' Charter is displayed in the post offices and the detailed version is available on the website of the Department of Posts i.e. www.indiapost.gov.in.
