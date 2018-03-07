IRB Infrastructure Developers update on Solapur - Yedeshi BOT Project

-
SPV Solapur Yedeshi Tollway gets issued provisional certificateIRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Solapur - Yedeshi BOT Project implemented by wholly-owned SPV of the Company viz. Solapur Yedeshi Tollway ('SPV'), has been issued a Provisional Certificate by the Competent Authority.
Consequently, the SPV has started partial toll collection on this project from March 7, 2018.
