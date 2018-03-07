JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Edelweiss Retail Finance to raise funds aggregating Rs 500 crore

TeamLease Services spurts as RBI hikes FPI limit
Business Standard

IRB Infrastructure Developers update on Solapur - Yedeshi BOT Project

Capital Market 

SPV Solapur Yedeshi Tollway gets issued provisional certificate

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Solapur - Yedeshi BOT Project implemented by wholly-owned SPV of the Company viz. Solapur Yedeshi Tollway ('SPV'), has been issued a Provisional Certificate by the Competent Authority.

Consequently, the SPV has started partial toll collection on this project from March 7, 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 09:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements