IRIS Business Services partners with EOH, South Africa's biggest information services company

To offer iXBRL filing software to enterprises in South AfricaIRIS Business Services announced that it will partner EOH, South Africa's biggest information services company to offer its iXBRL filing software to enterprises in South Africa.
The cloud based product, IRIS Carbon will help South African companies comply with a mandate of the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) which becomes effective from July 2018. Under the mandate, some 100000 South African companies have to submit their Annual Financial Statements in a reporting standard called iXBRL.
The technology for CIPC to receive such data is also being provided by IRIS in partnership with EOH.
