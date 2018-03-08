IT shares in demand

Key benchmarks pared gains in afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex rose 128.55 points or 0.39% at 33,161.64. The advanced 36.45 points or 0.36% at 10,190.65. IT shares were trading higher while most declined.

Key indices started the session on a strong footing on positive Asian stocks as worries surrounding trade war eased on reports US Donald Trump's import plan may spare select countries from much of the impact. Indices trimmed gains in morning trade. Later, indices came off the day's low and traded with modest gains so far.

The Mid-Cap fell 0.05%.

The Small-Cap fell 0.15%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 1,637 shares declined and 930 shares advanced. A total of 143 shares were unchanged.

IT shares were in demand. (up 1.21%), (up 0.65%), (up 0.40%), (up 0.35%), TCS (up 0.30%), (up 0.28%), (up 0.21%) and (up 0.05%), edged higher. (down 0.31%) and (down 0.90%), edged lower.

Most declined. (down 1.61%), (down 1.09%), (down 0.89%), NMDC (down 0.69%), (down 0.55%), (down 0.45%) and Vedanta (down 0.45%), edged lower. (up 0.18%), (up 0.61%) and (up 1.35%), edged higher.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher amid news of potential US exemptions. US stocks closed well off session lows yesterday, 7 March 2018 after the hinted and could be exempt from tariffs proposed by

In Europe, the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy statement is due later today, 8 March 2018. The central is expected to be cautious to prevent any unwanted tightening of financing conditions amid mounting global insecurities, especially in the wake of recent tariffs announcement by the US

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)