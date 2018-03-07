JUST IN
ITC allots 20.38 lakh shares

Under ESOS

ITC has allotted 20,38,160 Ordinary Shares of Re. 1/- each, upon exercise of 2,03,816 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 6 March, 2018, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 1219,93,68,101/- divided into 1219,93,68,101 Ordinary Shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 10:36 IST

