ITC allots 20.38 lakh shares

Under ESOS

has allotted 20,38,160 Ordinary Shares of Re. 1/- each, upon exercise of 2,03,816 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 6 March, 2018, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 1219,93,68,101/- divided into 1219,93,68,101 Ordinary Shares of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)