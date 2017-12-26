IVRCL slips on profit booking

fell 4.44% to Rs 5.16 at 12:16 on on profit booking after a recent rally.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 26.88 points, or 0.08% to 33,913.42.

On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 5.94 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 5.45 and a low of Rs 5.05 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 7.42 on 28 July 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4 on 5 October 2017.

Shares of rallied 30.75% in three trading sessions to Rs 5.40 on Friday, 22 December 2017, from its close of Rs 4.13 on 19 December 2017.

announced after market hours on 20 December 2017 that it has entered into share purchase agreements with Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte (Cube) for sale of its entire stake in two subsidiaries. The stock surged by the maximum permissible level of 20% to settle at Rs 5.05 on Thursday, 21 December 2017. The stock jumped 6.93% to end at Rs 5.40 on Friday, 22 December 2017.

said it has entered into share purchase agreements with Cube for sale of the entire stake in two subsidiary companies viz. (STL) and Kumarapalayam Tollways (KTL). The value of IVRCL's stake in and shall be computed on the basis of enterprise value of Rs 342.95 crore for and Rs 383.23 crore for KTL, subject to adjustments on account of financial indebtedness and working capital and expenses for upcoming major maintenance of each of the project. The expected date of completion of sale is before September 2018 quarter.

reported net loss of Rs 280.23 crore in Q2 September 2017 as against net loss of Rs 354.47 crore in Q2 September 2016. Net sales declined 19.4% to Rs 404.22 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is a leading engineering, procurement, & construction (EPC) and Infrastructure company.

