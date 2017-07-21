Jaiprakash Associates extends gains as ace investor buys stake

surged 9.11% to Rs 25.15 at 11:05 on BSE, with the stock extending recent gains triggered by the disclosure showing ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picking up stake in the firm.

The company had disclosed about the shareholding pattern during market hours on 19 July 2017. The stock has spurted 15.1% in three sessions to its current price, from a close of Rs 21.85 on 18 July 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 143.31 points, or 0.45% to 32,047.71. The S&P Mid-Cap index was up 35.70 points, or 0.24% to 15,214.97.

On the BSE, 1.23 crore shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.07 crore shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 26.50 in intraday trade, which is also a 52-week high for the stock. The stock had hit a low of Rs 24.25 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.71 on 25 November 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 20 July 2017, jumping 57.23% compared with Sensex's 1.94% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one quarter, gaining 82.79% as against Sensex's 8.44% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one year, spurted 92.24% as against Sensex's 14.29% rise.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 486.49 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

The disclosure showed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 2.5 crore shares, or 1.03% stake, in as of 30 June 2017. It is not known whether Jhunjhunwala owned any stake prior to the quarter as individual shareholders' holding details show up on exchanges only if the total stake held is above 1%.

The company had announced on 19 July 2017 that board of directors has by resolution passed through circulation on 19 July 2017, accepted the resignation of Rahul Kumar as tendered by him due to personal reasons, from the office of whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from close of working hours on 31 July 2017.

reported net loss of Rs 1882.40 crore in Q4 March 2017 as against net loss of Rs 1387.30 crore in Q4 March 2016. Net sales declined 9.2% to Rs 1720.45 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is a diversified infrastructure company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)