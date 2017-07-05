Jaiprakash Associates jumps on bargain hunting

rose 7.71% to Rs 20.95 at 11:04 on on bargain hunting after a recent slide.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 33.93 points, or 0.11% to 31,243.72.

On the BSE, 1.02 crore shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 92.95 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 21.35 and a low of Rs 19.45 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 23.42 on 29 June 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.71 on 25 November 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 4 July 2017, rising 52.55% compared with 0.32% decline in the Sensex. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one quarter, rising 36.88% as against Sensex's 4.12% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one year, rising 67.38% as against Sensex's 14.88% rise.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 486.49 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

Shares of fell 14.32% in three trading sessions to settle at Rs 19.45 yesterday, 4 July 2017, from its close of Rs 22.70 on 29 June 2017.

reported net loss of Rs 1882.40 crore in Q4 March 2017 as against net loss of Rs 1387.30 crore in Q4 March 2016. Net sales declined 9.2% to Rs 1720.45 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is a diversified infrastructure company.

