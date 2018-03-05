Japan Nikkei falls 0.66% on yen's rise, U.S. protectionism concerns

The Japan share market finished session lower on Monday, 05 March 2018, reflecting another session of losses for US stocks on last Friday, amid persistent concerns over U. S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policy after the surprise announcement last week that the US will impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminium. In late US trade the US President announced a 25% tariff will be imposed on foreign steel and 10% tariff on aluminium. Meanwhile, investor sentiment battered by the yen's continued strength against the dollar. Nonferrous metal, marine transportation, and iron and steel-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.
The 225-issue average shed 139.55 points, or 0.66%, to close at 21,042.09, the worst finish since Oct. 12 last year. The Topix index on all first-section issues was down 13.55 points, or 0.79%, at 1,694.79. Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2793 to 654 and 124 ended unchanged. The Nikkei Volatility, which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was up 9.31% to 26.88.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU