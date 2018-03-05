Japan Nikkei falls 0.66% on yen's rise, U.S. protectionism concerns

The share market finished session lower on Monday, 05 March 2018, reflecting another session of losses for US stocks on last Friday, amid persistent concerns over U. S. Donald Trump's protectionist trade policy after the surprise announcement last week that the US will impose tariffs on and In late US trade the US announced a 25% tariff will be imposed on and 10% tariff on Meanwhile, investor sentiment battered by the yen's continued strength against the dollar. Nonferrous metal, marine transportation, and iron and steel-linked issues comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.

The 225-issue average shed 139.55 points, or 0.66%, to close at 21,042.09, the worst finish since Oct. 12 last year. The index on all first-section issues was down 13.55 points, or 0.79%, at 1,694.79. Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the by 2793 to 654 and 124 ended unchanged. The Nikkei Volatility, which measures the implied of options, was up 9.31% to 26.88.

