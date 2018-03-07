Japan Nikkei falls 0.77% on yen's rise, US politics concerns

The share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 07 March 2018, as investor risk sentiments battered by the yen's strengthening against the dollar and growing concerns over the course of U. S. Donald Trump's trade policy following the resignation of top Iron and steel, and nonferrous metal-linked issue comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 165.04 points, or 0.77%, to 21,252.72. The broader index of all First Section issues on the fell 12.34 points, or 0.72%, to 1,703.96.

