Japan Nikkei falls 0.77% on yen's rise, US politics concerns

The Japan share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 07 March 2018, as investor risk sentiments battered by the yen's strengthening against the dollar and growing concerns over the course of U. S. President Donald Trump's trade policy following the resignation of top economic adviser Gary Cohn. Iron and steel, machinery and nonferrous metal-linked issue comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 165.04 points, or 0.77%, to 21,252.72. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 12.34 points, or 0.72%, to 1,703.96.
