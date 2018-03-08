Japan Nikkei jumps 0.54% on bargain hunting

The share market finished session higher on Thursday 08 March 2018, as investor risk sentiments boosted up after news of potential exemptions for some countries from proposed US tariffs on and aluminium eased concerns about a trade war. The market also gained support from the upward revision of Japan's October-December Most of TSE sectors inclined, with shares of ulp and paper, pharmaceutical and electric appliance issues being notable gainers. The 225-issue Stock Average ended up 115.35 points, or 0.54%, to 21,368.07. The broader index of all First Section issues on the finished 5.99 points, or 0.35%, higher at 1,709.95.

