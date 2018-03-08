Japan Nikkei jumps 0.54% on bargain hunting
The Japan share market finished session higher on Thursday 08 March 2018, as investor risk sentiments boosted up after news of potential exemptions for some countries from proposed US tariffs on imported steel and aluminium eased concerns about a trade war. The market also gained support from the upward revision of Japan's October-December gross domestic product. Most of TSE sectors inclined, with shares of ulp and paper, pharmaceutical and electric appliance issues being notable gainers. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 115.35 points, or 0.54%, to 21,368.07. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.99 points, or 0.35%, higher at 1,709.95.
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 16:12 IST
