Jindal Worldwide declines on profit booking

fell 1.91% to Rs 625 at 9:38 on BSE, with the stock sliding on profit booking after recent rally.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 69.53 points, or 0.22% at 31,141.93. The S&P Small-Cap index was up 82.87 points, or 0.53% at 15,728.76.

On the BSE, 22,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30,000 shares in the past two-weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 650 so far during the day, which is also its record high. The stock had hit a low of Rs 599.35 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 142.50 on 21 June 2016.

had rallied 49.65% in the preceding three trading sessions to settle at Rs 637.15 yesterday, 15 June 2017, from its closing of Rs 425.75 on 12 June 2017.

Jindal Worldwide's net profit spurted 106.5% to Rs 23.97 crore on 26.8% increase in net sales to Rs 368.02 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

is the leader in Indian textile Industries and is operating in Indian contingent as well as having its international collaboration and clients in north and South America to Europe, Africa and Middle-East Asia.

