Job creation under PMEGP

Ministry of Micro, (MSME) is implementing Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), which is a major credit-linked subsidy programme, aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by helping traditional artisans and unemployed youth in rural and urban areas.

The rate of for the financial years 2015 - 16 and in the corresponding period of 2012-13 is given below:

Year Margin Money subsidy disbursed(Rs. in crore) Micro- enterprises setup(in Nos.) Employment generated

(in Nos) Employment generatedper unit2012-13 1080.66 57884 428246 7.392015-16 1020.06 44340 323362 7.29

As per the evaluation study of PMEGP units setup during 2012-13 to 2016-17, conducted by MDI, Gurugram, average employment generation per project is 7.62 and the average cost of generating unit employment is Rs.96,209.00.

Availability of Urea in 45 Kg bags instead of 50 Kg bags may bring down consumption of Urea 10%

1. 2014-15 306.12. 2015-16 306.353. 2016-17 296.14

