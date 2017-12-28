JUST IN
Joint Venture for Automotive Steel Business

India has a crude capacity of 128.28 million tonnes for steel production as on March, 2017. The Board of Directors of SAIL has approved the proposal for signing of a Term Sheet with Arcelor Mittal S.A. for entering into a Joint Venture for Automotive Steel Business. The proposed JV will construct a state-of-the-art cold rolling mill with a capacity of about 1.5 mtpa and other downstream finishing facilities in India offering technologically advanced steel products for automotive sector.

Thu, December 28 2017. 10:55 IST

