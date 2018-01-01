JP Associates drops on profit booking

lost 3.27% to Rs 25.15 at 15:12 on BSE, with the stock sliding on profit booking after recent rally.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 206.68 points or 0.61% at 33,808.16. The Mid-Cap index was up 23.26 points or 0.13% at 17,845.66.

On the BSE, 1.53 crore shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75.93 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 27.20 and a low of Rs 24.70 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 30.40 on 7 August 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 7.40 on 29 December 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 29 December 2017, rising 40.54% compared with the Sensex's 1.35% rise. The scrip also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, surging 44.44% as against the Sensex's 8.86% advance. The scrip also outperformed the market over the past one year, jumping 247.13% as against the Sensex's 29.17% rise.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 486.49 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

Shares of had surged 41.3% in four trading sessions to settle at Rs 26 on 29 December 2017 from its close of Rs 18.40 on 22 December 2017.

reported net loss of Rs 186.48 crore in Q2 September 2017, higher than net loss of Rs 781.20 crore in Q2 September 2016. Net sales fell 36.3% to Rs 842.43 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is a diversified infrastructure company.

