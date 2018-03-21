The stock is quoting at Rs 2171.5, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up 101.29% in last one year as compared to a 12.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.93% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2171.5, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 10180.95. The Sensex is at 33178.75, up 0.55%. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has risen around 9.95% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26044, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2169.5, up 2.18% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 88.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 17.
