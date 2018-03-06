Jubilant FoodWorks ties up with Golden Harvest QSR

JUST IN
Jubilant FoodWorks announced its joint venture with Golden Harvest QSR to launch Domino's Pizza in Bangladesh. Post investment in JV, Jubilant FoodWorks will be the major shareholder in the joint venture entity 'Jubilant Golden Harvest' with 51% of the total shareholding, while Golden Harvest QSR, a part of the Golden Harvest Group, will own 49% in the JV.

First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 14:50 IST

