Jubilant FoodWorks ties up with Golden Harvest QSR

To launch Domino's Pizza in BangladeshJubilant FoodWorks announced its joint venture with Golden Harvest QSR to launch Domino's Pizza in Bangladesh. Post investment in JV, Jubilant FoodWorks will be the major shareholder in the joint venture entity 'Jubilant Golden Harvest' with 51% of the total shareholding, while Golden Harvest QSR, a part of the Golden Harvest Group, will own 49% in the JV.
