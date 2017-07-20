Jubilant Industries drops after reverse turnaround in Q1

Jubilant Industries lost 3.61% to Rs 271 at 10:57 on after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1.66 crore in Q1 June 2017, compared with net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in Q1 June 2016.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 19 July 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex up 25.80 points, or 0.08% at 31,981.15. The S&P Small-Cap index was up 58.96 points, or 0.37% at 16,033.53.

On the BSE, 6,149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10,789 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 275 and a low of Rs 262.85 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 418 on 2 February 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 155 on 3 August 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 19 July 2017, advancing 11.39% compared with the Sensex's 2.06% rise. The scrip had, however, underperformed the market over the past one quarter sliding 11.43% as against the Sensex's 8.93% rise. The scrip had, however, outperformed the market over the past one year advancing 72.48% as against the Sensex's 15% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 11.93 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Jubilant Industries' consolidated net sales fell 8.6% to Rs 111.17 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016.

Jubilant Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing of agri products and performance Polymers.

