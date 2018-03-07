Jubilant Life Sciences update on distillery operations at Nira

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Jubilant Life Sciences announced that the Commissioner of State Excise, Maharashtra has passed an order dated 03 March 2018 ('Order') cancelling the company's DS-1 License and Form-I License relating to the distillery operations at one of its factories located at Nira, Maharashtra and for taking necessary criminal action.

Further, on 06 March 2018, the Hon'ble Home Department, Government of Maharashtra vide an order has stayed the Order passed by the Commissioner of State Excise, Maharashtra till further order.

