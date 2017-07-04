Just Dial slips after CFO resigns

Just Dial fell 2.54% to Rs 372 at 10:31 on after the company said that its chief financial officer resigned from his post.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 July 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 16.68 points, or 0.05% to 31,238.30.

On the BSE, 81,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 380 and a low of Rs 365 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 625.60 on 4 June 2016. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 318.20 on 27 December 2016.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 3 July 2017, falling 14.25% compared with 0.17% decline in the Sensex. The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one quarter, falling 29.93% as against Sensex's 4.38% rise. The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one year, falling 38.28% as against Sensex's 14.45% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 69.55 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Just Dial announced that Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company, submitted his resignation yesterday, 3 July 2017. The company said it accepted the resignation and decided to relieve Ramkumar Krishnamachari from his duties with effect from 30 September 2017.

Net profit of Just Dial declined 37.08% to Rs 25.35 crore on 5.90% rise in net sales to Rs 181.72 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

Just Dial is a leading local search engine in India.

