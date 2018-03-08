JUST IN
Business Standard

K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1378 crore

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,378 crore across its businesses.

Transmission & Distribution: The T&D business has secured orders of Rs. 786 crore across India, Middle East and SAARC. India & SAARC: Rs 675 crore Turnkey order for construction of 765 kV D/C transmission lines in Tamil Nadu from TANTRANSCO. Supply and construction of pile foundation for 400 kV D/C river crossing transmission line in Bhutan.

Middle East: Rs 111 crore Turnkey order for construction of 400 kV D/C overhead transmission line in Jordan.

Railways: The Railway Business has secured four orders for composite and overhead electrification works aggregating to Rs. 473 crore across India.

Cables: The Cable Business has received orders of Rs. 78 crore for various types of Cables.

Civil: The Civil Business has secured an order of Rs. 41 crore for the construction of factory and related civil works in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.

First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 09:14 IST

