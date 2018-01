With effect from 02 January 2018

Kanco & Industries announced that there has been multiple incidents of labour indiscipline at its Lakmijan Estate, P.O Nazira, Sibasagar, Assam-785658 and therefore the management was compelled to declare 'Lock -Out' at Lakmijan Estate with effect from 2 January, 2018 until further order.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)