Kansal Fibres announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 January 2018

Kansal Fibres has appointed Mayur Manubhai Shah as non executive Independent Director and Karan Bairawa as Executive Director w.e.f. 01 January 2018. The Company has accepted the resignation of Piyushbhai Mahendrabhai Doshi w.e.f. 01 January 2018.

