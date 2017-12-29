Karnataka Bank nudges higher after opening four branches

rose 1.03% to Rs 151.45 at 12:15 on after the said it opened four branches at Sirwar, Elimale FI branch, Ajjavara GP FI branch and at in

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 141.13 points, or 0.42% to 33,989.16. The Mid-Cap index was up 105.62 points, or 0.6% to 17,797.55, outperforming the Sensex.

On the BSE, 64,647 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 152 and a low of Rs 150 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 181.15 on 2 June 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 107.35 on 28 December 2016.

The mid-cap has equity capital of Rs 282.61 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Bank's net profit fell 24.6% to Rs 93.38 crore on 4.7% rise in total income to Rs 1565.75 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is a private sector in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)