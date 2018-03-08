KEC International gains after winning orders

International rose 1.22% to Rs 410 at 10:20 IST on after the company said it secured new orders worth Rs 1378 crore across its businesses.

The announcement was made before trading hours today, 8 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 90.60 points, or 0.27% to 33,123.69.

On the BSE, 25,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 418.70 and a low of Rs 409 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 437.95 on 26 February 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 160 on 8 March 2017.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of International rose 78.55% to Rs 111.77 crore on 25.76% rise in net sales to Rs 2404.94 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major.

