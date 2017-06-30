Kesoram Industries spurts after large bulk deal

Industries surged 6.21% to Rs 145.35 at 11:51 on after a large bulk deal of 75.30 lakh was executed on the scrip at Rs 144.90 per share at on

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 68.01 points or 0.22% at 30,789.51. Meanwhile, the S&P Small-Cap index was up 4.60 points or 0.03% at 15,314.81.

Bulk deal boosted volume on the scrip. On BSE, so far 78.53 lakh were traded in the counter as against average daily volume of 1.14 lakh in the past one quarter. The stock hit a high of Rs 147.50 and a low of Rs 135.50 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 201.60 on 6 October 2016. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.95 on 27 December 2016.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 29 June 2017, falling 3.93% compared with 0.81% fall in the Sensex. The scrip also underperformed the market in past one quarter, sliding 4.5% as against Sensex's 4.49% gains. The scrip had also underperformed the market in past one year, rising 2.62% as against Sensex's 15.4% gains.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 117.27 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Industries reported net loss of Rs 74.51 crore in Q4 March 2017, as compared with net profit of Rs 720.33 crore in Q4 March 2016. Net sales declined 8.52% to Rs 969.52 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

Industries is a diversified company. The company manufactures tyres, cement and rayon yarn.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)