Key benchmarks end near flat line

Key indices ended the volatile trading session on a flat note. The barometer index, the Sensex, fell 18.88 points or 0.06% to 33,793.38, as per the provisional closing data. The 50 rose 1 point or 0.01% to 10,443.20, as per the provisional closing data. Broader market, however, ended with decent gains.

Key indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Indices hovered in positive terrain for most part of the trading session as positive global cues boosted sentiment. However, profit booking emerged at higher levels in mid-morning trade. Key indices hit fresh intraday low in mid-afternoon trade. Indices pared losses in late trade as bargain hunting emerged at lower levels.

The rose 186.11 points, or 0.55% at the day's high of 33,998.37 in morning trade, its highest level since 1 January 2018. The fell 46.83 points, or 0.14% at the day's low of 33,765.43 in mid-afternoon trade. The rose 61.40 points, or 0.59% at the day's high of 10,503.60 in morning trade. The fell 12.65 points, or 0.12% at the day's low of 10,429.55 in mid-afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap provisionally rose 0.53%. The Small-Cap provisionally rose 0.98%. Both these indices outperformed the

The broad market depicted strength. There were almost two gainers against every loser on 1,921 shares rose and 973 shares fell. A total of 109 shares were unchanged.

The total turnover on amounted to Rs 4763.05 crore, lower than turnover of Rs 5008.64 crore registered during the previous trading session.

(RIL) rose 0.61% to Rs 916.95 after the company said it has successfully commissioned a complex at its The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

RIL said that it successfully commissioned and achieved design throughput of the world's first ever and largest (ROGC) complex of 1.5 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) capacity along with downstream plants and utilities. The is a core component of the company's most innovative and world-scale J3 project at its integrated refinery-petrochemicals complex at Jamnagar.

were in demand. (up 8.19%), (up 2.67%), (up 2.18%), (up 1.53%), Vedanta (up 1.39%), (up 1.36%), (up 0.64%), (up 0.63%), (up 0.53%), NMDC (up 0.34%) and (up 0.15%), edged higher.

Meanwhile, copper price edged lower in the global commodities markets. High Grade Copper for March 2018 delivery was currently down 0.7% at $3.255 per pound on the COMEX.

jumped 4.50% to Rs 2,563 after the company said that sales of power tillers surged 113.5% to 3,004 units in December 2017 over December 2016. Sales of tractors remained unchanged at 611 units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

surged 11.19% to Rs 1,014.90, with the stock extending recent rally triggered by the purchasing additional 2.55% stake in the company. had purchased 5.20 lakh shares of via open market transactions on 29 December 2017. HDFC Mutual Fund's total holding in increased to 7.67% from 5.12%.

Sanwaria Consumer was locked at 5% upper circuit at Rs 30.35 after net profit surged 119.91% to Rs 25.07 crore on 11.92% growth in total income from operations to Rs 1276.66 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016. The result was announced during market hours today, 3 January 2018.

was locked at 20% upper circuit at Rs 13.28 after the company said that it disinvested eight to the subsidiary of a promoter company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018. said that it has disinvested eight to Janati Bio Power, subsidiary of SVL, which is a promoter company with effect from 31 December 2017. The total consideration received from such sale is Rs 49 crore. The transaction is a related party transaction at arm's length basis.

Overseas, most European shares were trading higher as investors reacted to a string of robust economic data. Asian shares were mixed. Japanese market was shut.

US stocks jumped overnight, with major indexes rallying to record levels in a broad rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. The 500 rose 0.8%. The gained 1.5%.

