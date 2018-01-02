JUST IN
Strongest improvement in manufacturing conditions since December 2012: Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI

Bajaj Auto shifts into higher gear on good sales in Dec
Key benchmarks hover near flat line

Key benchmark indices were trading near flat line in mid-morning trade. At 11:33 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 8.44 points or 0.02% at 33,804.31. The Nifty 50 index was up 1.65 points or 0.02% at 10,437.20.

On the macro front, the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.70 in December 2017 from 52.60 in November 2017. The data was announced during trading hours today, 2 January 2018.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.60%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.55%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 1,627 shares fell and 879 shares rose. A total of 109 shares were unchanged. Breadth was strong in early trade.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher. Market in Japan is closed for holiday. US market was shut yesterday, 1 January 2018, on account of New Year's Day.

Back home, most IT shares declined. Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.88%), Persistent Systems (down 0.8%), MindTree (down 0.5%), Wipro (down 0.31%), Hexaware Technologies (down 0.15%), Infosys (down 0.12%), TCS (down 0.08%) and MphasiS (down 0.05%), edged lower. HCL Technologies (up 0.43%) and Tech Mahindra (up 1.99%), edged higher.

Most pharmaceutical shares declined. Wockhardt (down 1.65%), Divi's Laboratories (down 1.32%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.04%), Strides Shasun (down 0.93%), Lupin (down 0.68%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 0.63%), Cadila Healthcare (down 0.49%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.45%), IPCA Laboratories (down 0.29%) and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (down 0.15%), edged lower. Alkem Laboratories (up 0.25%), Cipla (up 0.44%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.68%) and Piramal Enterprises (up 0.79%), edged higher.

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained 1.21% to Rs 754.55 after the company reported that total tractor sales rose 30% to 18,288 units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made during market hours today, 2 January 2018.

M&M's domestic tractor sales rose 32% to 16,671 units in December 2017 over December 2016. Exports of tractors rose 13% to 1,617 units in December 2017 over December 2016. M&M during market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018 said that its total auto sales rose 8% to 39,200 units in December 2017 over December 2016.

Auto major Tata Motors was up 1.72% at Rs 432.70. Continuing its turnaround, Tata Motors today announced a strong sates performance for December 2017. The Commercial and Passenger Vehicles domestic sales in December 2017 was at 54,627 units as against 35,825 units in December 2016, a growth of 52%, due to the increasing demand for vehicles across segments, new product launches and strategic customer initiatives. The announcement was made during market hours today, 2 January 2018.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 11:21 IST

