Key benchmarks pare gains

Key benchmark indices came off day's high and were trading with modest gains in mid-morning trade. At 11:21 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 98.48 points or 0.29% at 33,910.74. The 50 was up 36.55 points or 0.35% at 10,478.75.

Positive cues from other Asian stocks boosted sentiment. Key indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Further gains were capped as profit booking emerged at higher levels. and came off day's high and were hovering with modest gains in mid-morning trade.

The rose 186.11 points, or 0.55% at the day's high of 33,998.37 in morning trade, its highest level since 1 January 2018. The rose 54.24 points, or 0.16% at the day's low of 33,866.50 in early trade. The rose 61.40 points, or 0.59% at the day's high of 10,503.60 in morning trade. The rose 18.35 points, or 0.18% at the day's low of 10,460.55 in early trade.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap was up 0.69%. The Small-Cap was up 1%. Both these indices outperformed the

The broad market depicted strength. There were more than two gainers against every loser on 1874 shares rose and 684 shares fell. A total of 96 shares were unchanged.

FMCG shares were in demand. (up 2.42%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.97%), (up 0.90%), Hindustan (up 0.78%), (up 0.62%), (up 0.61%), (up 0.51%), (up 0.40%), (up 0.13%), (up 0.04%) and (up 0.01%), edged higher. was down 0.11%.

IT shares were mixed. (up 2.54%), (up 1.69%), (up 1.59%), (up 1.52%), (up 1.17%) and TCS (up 0.84%), edged higher. (down 0.1%), (down 0.16%), (down 0.44%) and (down 0.72%), edged lower.

surged 8.63% after the company scheduled a board meeting on 8 January 2018, to consider a proposal for buyback of its equity shares. The announcement was made during market hours today, 3 January 2018.

surged 8.84% after the company said that its promoter, is voluntary planning to pledge his 50 lakh shares to raise capital for the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018. The raised capital would be channeled into the company thus enabling it to bid for many upcoming FGD projects in The promoter holds 60.17% stake in the company as on 30 September 2017.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking positive cues from US market. Japanese market was shut.

US stocks jumped overnight, with major indexes rallying to record levels in a broad rally. The rose 0.4%. The 500 rose 0.8%. The gained 1.5%.

