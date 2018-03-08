Key indices come off session's lows

After trimming gains in morning trade, key benchmark indices came off session's lows in the mid-morning trade. At 11:15 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex rose 80.57 points or 0.24% at 33,113.66. The advanced 25.85 points or 0.25% at 10,180.05. dropped. Realty stocks were mixed.

Key indices started the session on a strong footing on positive Asian stocks as worries surrounding trade war eased on reports US Donald Trump's import tariff plan may spare select countries from much of the impact. Indices trimmed gains in morning trade.

The Mid-Cap fell 0.27%. The Small-Cap declined 0.54%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative.

On the BSE, 1,705 shares declined and 653 shares advanced. A total of 109 shares were unchanged.

dropped. ACC (down 1.53%), (down 1.03%), (down 0.71%), (down 0.28%) and (down 0.13%) declined.

Realty stocks were mixed. HDIL (down 4.22%), Unitech (down 1.39%), (down 1.15%) and (down 0.67%) edged lower. (up 1.11%), Sobha (up 1.07%) and Estate (up 0.23%) edged higher.

rose 0.64% after the company said it secured new orders worth Rs 1378 crore across its businesses. The announcement was made before trading hours today, 8 March 2018.

Overseas, Asian stocks edged higher on news of potential US tariff exemptions. US stocks closed well off session lows yesterday, 7 March 2018 after the hinted and could be exempt from tariffs proposed by

In Europe, the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy statement is due later today, 8 March 2018. The central is expected to be cautious to prevent any unwanted tightening of financing conditions amid mounting global insecurities, especially in the wake of recent tariffs announcement by the US

