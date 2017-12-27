Kirloskar Brothers to announce Quarterly Result

-
-
On 24 January 2018Kirloskar Brothers will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 24 January 2018, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2017
