KKR commits Rs 193 crore in Kolte Patil township project

'Life Republic' located in Pune's IT hub, HinjewadiKolte Patil Developers has announced that global investment firm KKR has committed Rs 193 crore in Kolte-Patil I-Ven Township (Pune), a joint venture of Kolte Patil and ICICI Venture Funds Management Company. KPIT is developing Life Republic, a 383 acre township located in Pune's IT hub, Hinjewadi.
