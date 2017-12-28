KKR commits Rs 193 crore in Kolte Patil township project

'Life Republic' located in Pune's IT hub, Hinjewadi

Developers has announced that global investment firm has committed Rs 193 crore in (Pune), a joint venture of and KPIT is developing Life Republic, a 383 acre township located in Pune's IT hub, Hinjewadi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)