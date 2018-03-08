JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Cabinet approves MoU between UPSC and Public Service Commission of Mauritius

Inox Wind wins 50 MW in Maharashtra State auction
Business Standard

KNR Constructions secures NHAI road project worth Rs 482.04 crore

Capital Market 

In State of Tamil Nadu

KNR Constructions has bagged its second Hybrid Annuity Project (HAM) with Bid Project Cost of Rs. 482.04 crore from National Highways Authority of India ( NHAI) for the work of " Two Laning with Paved Shoulder of Meensurutti (Km 98.433) to Chidambaram (Km 129.965) Section of NH-227 under Bhartmala Pariyojana, Phase I (Residual Project under NHDP) in the state of Tamil Nadu with a concession period of 17 years including construction period of 2 Years from the appointed date

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 12:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements