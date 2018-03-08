KNR Constructions secures NHAI road project worth Rs 482.04 crore

In State of Tamil Nadu

KNR Constructions has bagged its second Hybrid Annuity Project (HAM) with Bid Project Cost of Rs. 482.04 crore from ( NHAI) for the work of " Two Laning with Paved Shoulder of Meensurutti (Km 98.433) to Chidambaram (Km 129.965) Section of NH-227 under Bhartmala Pariyojana, Phase I (Residual Project under NHDP) in the state of with a concession period of 17 years including construction period of 2 Years from the appointed date

