Kolte-Patil Developers spurts as KKR to invest in Pune township

Developers rose 4.38% to Rs 375 at 10:04 on after the company said its township signed Rs 193 crore agreement with global investment firm

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was almost flat at 33,911.11.

On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 67,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 384.50 and a low of Rs 371.10 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 404.60 on 29 November 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 81.75 on 29 December 2016.

Developers announced that global investment firm has committed Rs 193 crore in Kolte-PatiI I-Ven Townships (Pune), a joint venture of and Kolte-PatiI I-Ven Townships is developing Life Republic, a 383-acre township located in Pune's IT hub, Hinjewadi.

KPIT will utilise the funds from this investment to attain financial closure at R1 sector of Life Republic, meeting working capital requirements and reducing cost of outstanding debt attributable to the development.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Developers rose 48.89% to Rs 30.12 crore on 72.13% rise in net sales to Rs 388.97 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

Developers is a leading company with dominant presence in the residential market.

