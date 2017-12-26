JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Adani Transmission biggest loser on BSE's 'A' group
Business Standard

Kridhan Infra announces closure of QIP issue

Capital Market 

On 26 December 2017; Issue price if Rs 99 per share

Kridhan Infra announced the closure of its QIP issue on 26 December 2017. The company has fixed issue price of Rs 99 per share after giving discount of 3.72% to the floor price of Rs 102.82 per equity share for allocation of 13007778 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to the QIBs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements