Kridhan Infra announces closure of QIP issue

On 26 December 2017; Issue price if Rs 99 per share

Kridhan Infra announced the closure of its QIP issue on 26 December 2017. The company has fixed issue price of Rs 99 per share after giving discount of 3.72% to the floor price of Rs 102.82 per equity share for allocation of 13007778 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to the QIBs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)