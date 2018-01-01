L&T builds up after receiving order

rose 0.72% to Rs 1,266 at 10:09 on after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrocarbon Engineering secured orders valued around Rs 2100 crore.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 1 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 32.49 points or 0.1% at 34,089.32.

On the BSE, 8,217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 2.83 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,267.95 and a low of Rs 1,259.05 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 1,275 on 27 December 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 888.30 on 29 December 2016.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 280.21 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrocarbon Engineering has secured a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from HPCL, Visakhapatnam refinery, and an extension to an ongoing contract for Jamnagar, both adding to about Rs 2100 crore.

L&T's consolidated net profit surged 31.9% to Rs 2020.30 crore on 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 26446.76 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)