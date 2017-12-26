L&T Construction secures orders worth Rs 3355 crore

To construct state-of-the-art India International Convention & Expo Center (IICC) in New DelhiThe Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 3355 crore. The business has won a prestigious order from the 'India International Convention & Exhibition Centre' to design and construct a state-of-the-art India International Convention & Expo Center (IICC) in New Delhi.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU