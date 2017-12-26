JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Alembic Pharma gets healthier after USFDA approval for cancer drug

Economy may reach 7% growth in 2018; tilt towards farm sector in new year: ASSOCHAM Outlook
Business Standard

L&T Construction secures orders worth Rs 3355 crore

Capital Market 

To construct state-of-the-art India International Convention & Expo Center (IICC) in New Delhi

The Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 3355 crore. The business has won a prestigious order from the 'India International Convention & Exhibition Centre' to design and construct a state-of-the-art India International Convention & Expo Center (IICC) in New Delhi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 10:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements