L&T Finance Holdings allots 10.78 crore shares to Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro infuses additional capital of Rs 1999.99 croreL&T Finance Holdings has completed the preferential allotment to Larsen & Toubro (the Promoter), of 10,78,10,899 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at the issue price of Rs. 185.51 per share.
Through this issue, the Promoter has infused additional capital amounting to Rs. 1999.99 crore demonstrating their belief and commitment to the LTFH growth story.
The capital infused by the Promoter will help fund the growth of LTFH's focused lending businesses - rural finance, housing finance and wholesale finance, and further strengthen the capital adequacy of the Company.
