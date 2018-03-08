L&T Finance Holdings allots 10.78 crore shares to Larsen & Toubro

infuses additional capital of Rs 1999.99 crore

Holdings has completed the preferential allotment to (the Promoter), of 10,78,10,899 equity shares of 10 each at the issue price of 185.51 per share.

Through this issue, the Promoter has infused additional capital amounting to 1999.99 crore demonstrating their belief and commitment to the LTFH growth story.

The capital infused by the Promoter will help fund the growth of LTFH's focused lending businesses - rural finance, housing and wholesale finance, and further strengthen the capital adequacy of the Company.

