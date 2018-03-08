L&T Finance Holdings opens QIP issue

Floor price for QIP is Rs 161.79 per shareThe Committee of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings at its meeting held on 08 March 2018 has approved the following -
1. Approved uploading of the condensed financial statements
2. Authorised the opening of the QIP today, i.e. 08 March 2018
3. Approved the floor price for the QIP being Rs.161.79 per Equity Share
Further to be noted that
1. Relevant Date for the purpose of the QIP, in terms of Regulation 81(c)(i) of the SEBI Regulations is 08 March 2018
2. The meeting of the Committee is scheduled to be held on 13 March 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the issue price including a discount, if any thereto, as permitted under the SEBI Regulations for issuance of the Equity Shares to qualified institutional buyers ('QIBs') pursuant to the QIP.
