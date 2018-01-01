JUST IN
Business Standard

L&T HydroCarbon Engineering secures orders worth Rs 2100 cr

From Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Visakhapatnam Refinery and Reliance Industries Jamnagar

L&T HydroCarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro has secured a major EPC contract for Crude Distillation and Vacuum Distillation Unit (CDU & VDU) from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Visakhapatnam Refinery, and an extension to an ongoing contract for Reliance Industries Jamnagar, both adding to approx. Rs 2,100 crore.

The 9 MMTPA CDU & VDU project is a part of HPCL Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP) and involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 08:58 IST

