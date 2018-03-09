JUST IN
Lakshmi Precision Screws to declare Quarterly Result

On 13 March 2018

Lakshmi Precision Screws will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 13 March 2018, for considering and approving Un-audited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter/9 months ended on December 31, 2017.

First Published: Fri, March 09 2018. 11:46 IST

