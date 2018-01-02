JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Marksans Pharma announces resignation of director
Business Standard

Lasa Supergenerics files new CEP application with EDQM- Europe

Capital Market 

For VET API range of product

Lasa Supergenerics has filed new CEP application for VET API product with EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines) - Europe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements