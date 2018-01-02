Lasa Supergenerics files new CEP application with EDQM- Europe

-
ALSO READEurope wants Brexit transition to end by December 2020 The Last Jedi, Blade Runner, Dunkirk in Oscars VFX shortlist Harvey Weinstein ousted from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences #Oscars2018: 341 feature films eligible for Best Picture race SRM University Amaravati to set up School of Liberal Arts and Basic Sciences
-
For VET API range of productLasa Supergenerics has filed new CEP application for VET API product with EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines) - Europe.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU