With effect from 08 March 2018

Labs announced the resignation of Dr. (DIN 00982034), the of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the Board and services of the Company due to personal reasons.

The same was approved by the Board of Directors on 08 March 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)