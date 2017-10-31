LIC Housing Finance drops after uninspiring Q2 earnings

-
LIC Housing Finance was down 1.2% to Rs 611.85 at 11:15 IST on BSE after net profit fell 1.13% to Rs 489.12 crore on 6.49% growth in total revenue to Rs 3716.62 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 30 October 2017.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 59.41 points or 0.18% at 33,206.75.
On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 621 and a low of Rs 599 so far during the day.
LIC Housing Finance has maintained 100% asset cover on its secured listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) as on 30 September 2017 based on negative lien.
LIC Housing Finance is one of the largest housing finance companies in India.
