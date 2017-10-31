LIC Housing Finance drops after uninspiring Q2 earnings

was down 1.2% to Rs 611.85 at 11:15 on after net profit fell 1.13% to Rs 489.12 crore on 6.49% growth in total to Rs 3716.62 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 30 October 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 59.41 points or 0.18% at 33,206.75.

On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 621 and a low of Rs 599 so far during the day.

has maintained 100% asset cover on its secured listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) as on 30 September 2017 based on negative lien.

is one of the largest housing companies in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)