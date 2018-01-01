Loans Sanctioned Under Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGS-MSE) Scheme

Number of sanctioned under Guarantee for Micro and (CGTMSE) scheme since its inception, year-wise along with loan amount are given below:

Year No. of Facilities Approved Amount of Guarantees Approved(' in Crore)FY 2000-01 951 6.06FY 2001-02 2296 29.52FY 2002-03 4955 58.67FY 2003-04 6603 117.60FY 2004-05 8451 267.46FY 2005-06 16284 461.91FY 2006-07 27457 704.53FY 2007-08 30285 1055.84FY 2008-09 53708 2199.40FY 2009-10 151387 6875.11FY 2010-11 254000 12589.22FY 2011-12 243981 13783.98FY 2012-13 288537 16062.48FY 2013-14 348475 18188.12FY 2014-15 403422 21274.82FY 2015-16 513978 19949.38FY 2016-17 452127 19931.48FY 2017-18 * 179546 12122.43

* As Upto November 30, 2017.

The details of sanctioned to SC/ST and women there under are given below:

(Rs in Crore)

Year SC ST Women No. of Facilities Approved Amount of Guarantees Approved (' in Crore) No. of Facilities Approved Amount of Guarantees Approved (' in Crore) No. of Facilities Approved Amount of Guarantees Approved (' in Crore)FY 2000-01 NA NA NA NA 173 0.97FY 2001-02 NA NA NA NA 434 4.94FY 2002-03 NA NA NA NA 1510 11.84FY 2003-04 NA NA NA NA 1096 16.83FY 2004-05 NA NA 2 0.08 2202 43.22FY 2005-06 373 4.51 123 2.11 2844 72.72FY 2006-07 1291 11.43 733 12.31 6985 116.51FY 2007-08 1633 18.40 428 7.31 6918 162.55FY 2008-09 3970 36.06 957 15.35 11408 328.80FY 2009-10 8693 124.15 1776 50.31 26298 995.80FY 2010-11 14243 275.09 4660 129.11 41644 1806.22FY 2011-12 12571 308.34 5919 200.90 37652 1910.65FY 2012-13 14350 315.57 5850 246.90 47391 2154.20FY 2013-14 16416 403.87 8473 281.31 74554 2599.28FY 2014-15 18171 569.79 11000 370.79 85230 3181.01FY 2015-16 23135 522.31 10572 298.62 125068 3201.41FY 2016-17 16742 466.58 8532 296.82 103250 3474.30FY 2017-18* 6548 239.67 3851 166.64 43803 2164.95* As Upto November 30, 2017.Data in respect of is being captured in system w.e.f April 2004NA: not applicable (since no facilities were approved)

In the current year (2017-18), upto November 30, 2017, the number of applications received for loan under the said scheme is 1,76,769.

