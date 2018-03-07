Lumax Auto Technologies to announce Quarterly Result

-
On 23 March 2018Lumax Auto Technologies will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 23 March 2018, to consider the Sub-Division of the Face Value of Equity Shares of the Company and such other related matters;
